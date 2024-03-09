×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 20:42 IST

Anees Bazmee Begins Filming For Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Amid Leg Injury, Calls It 'My Happy Place'

Anees Bazmee who recently suffered a leg injury is back on the sets to begin the filming of his next Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 without full recovery.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Anees Bazmee in BB3
Anees Bazmee in BB3 | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
The anticipation for the third instalment of the popular horror-comedy franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, reached a milestone today as the filming for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 began. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the movie promises to entertain audiences once again with its thrilling storyline and a cast that the country cannot wait to witness.

What more do we know about the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise?

Renowned for its unique blend of horror and humour, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise has earned a massive fan following since its inception. The first film, helmed by Priyadarshan and featuring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, became an instant classic, while the second instalment, directed by Anees Bazmee and starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu, emerged as a blockbuster hit at the box office.

 

 

Anees Bazmee returns to filming with his leg injured

Anees commenced filming for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 despite facing a challenging situation. Following an unfortunate leg injury during the final day of recce, Bazmee found himself confined to a wheelchair. However, determined to fulfill his commitment, Bazmee opted for surgery and showed up on set, ready to helm the project from the 9th of March, 2024.

Bazmee prioritised the film's schedule and the producers' financial constraints. With a tight deadline for a Diwali 2024 release, every moment counts, prompting Bazmee and the cast to kick-start filming in Mumbai before venturing across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and West Bengal for subsequent shoots.

After Kartik Aaryan, the movie’s lead Triptii also shared a snap of a signature mug from the sets

The promotional efforts for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have been equally intense, with the makers leaving no stone unturned to generate buzz.

 

 

From early announcements of the release date to creative reveals of the cast, including Kartik Aaryan reprising his role as Rooh Baba and Vidya Balan essaying the iconic role of Manjulika, the marketing campaign has heightened anticipation among fans.

Published March 9th, 2024 at 20:42 IST

