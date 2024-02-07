Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 21:41 IST

Anil Kapoor Says He Put His Foot Down For Animal Role, Reveals One Condition He Laid Before Director

Anil Kapoor, in a recent interview, opened up about what happened when Sandeep Reddy Vanga offered him Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Animal
A poster of Animal | Image:Anil Kapoor/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal which was fading away is back in the news as it is streaming on the OTT platform. Recently, Anil Kapoor, who played the role of the former's father Balbir Singh, interacted with Anubhav Bassi and shared that he kept a few conditions before saying 'yes' to director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Anil Kapoor says Bobby Deol's casting in Animal is a 'masterstroke', calls Ranbir Kapoor a 'part of the family' | Bollywood News - The Indian Express
(A still from Animal | Image: YouTube)

What were the conditions kept by Anil Kapoor?

Speaking to actor-comedian Anubhav Baasi, Anil Kapoor shared that when he was offered the film, Vanga had the "best people" come with the wigs and explained how his character will age in the film. "When Animal was offered to me, our director Sandeep had the best people come with the wigs. He wanted to change my looks according to my character. He told me, when you are young, you will look like this, then in 50's like this, then 60, and 67," the actor said.

Animal advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor film collects ₹6.4 crore already | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
(A still from Animal | Image: YouTube)

However, the actor didn't approve of using artificial ageing techniques so he suggested another idea and said that he was okay with it then only he would take up that role. "I laid down a condition from the start. I won't wear a wig, won't put on a fake beard, and won't use any fake grey hair. But I will do what is good for this film and for the role. I know ultimately, it will look fake and bad," he added.

Race, Jug Jugg Jeeyo to Animal, Anil Kapoor paves his own path in ensemble films and shines!
(A file photo of Anil Kapoor | Image: Instagram)

More about Animal

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Boby Deol in the lead roles, while Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri were seen in key roles. The film amassed massive collections at the box office despite receiving mixed to negative reviews from the critics and audience. now, the makers are busy with the sequel titled Animal Park.

Published January 28th, 2024 at 21:41 IST

