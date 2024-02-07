Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal which was fading away is back in the news as it is streaming on the OTT platform. Recently, Anil Kapoor, who played the role of the former's father Balbir Singh, interacted with Anubhav Bassi and shared that he kept a few conditions before saying 'yes' to director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

(A still from Animal | Image: YouTube)

What were the conditions kept by Anil Kapoor?

Speaking to actor-comedian Anubhav Baasi, Anil Kapoor shared that when he was offered the film, Vanga had the "best people" come with the wigs and explained how his character will age in the film. "When Animal was offered to me, our director Sandeep had the best people come with the wigs. He wanted to change my looks according to my character. He told me, when you are young, you will look like this, then in 50's like this, then 60, and 67," the actor said.

(A still from Animal | Image: YouTube)

However, the actor didn't approve of using artificial ageing techniques so he suggested another idea and said that he was okay with it then only he would take up that role. "I laid down a condition from the start. I won't wear a wig, won't put on a fake beard, and won't use any fake grey hair. But I will do what is good for this film and for the role. I know ultimately, it will look fake and bad," he added.

(A file photo of Anil Kapoor | Image: Instagram)

More about Animal

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Boby Deol in the lead roles, while Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri were seen in key roles. The film amassed massive collections at the box office despite receiving mixed to negative reviews from the critics and audience. now, the makers are busy with the sequel titled Animal Park.