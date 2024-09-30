Published 16:53 IST, September 30th 2024

Anupam Kher Becomes New ‘Gandhi’: Actor At Center Of Fake Currency Bust In Ahmedabad, Duping Scam

It’s no secret that veteran actor Anupam Kher is an invaluable asset to the Indian cinema. However, the counterfeiters in Gujarat cranked up his value when they decided to paste his picture on fake Rs 500 denomination notes worth Rs 1.6 crore.