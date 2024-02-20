Advertisement

Latest Update: Indian cricketing legend Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma announced the birth of their second child, a baby boy named Akaay. Taking to their respective Instagram profiles, the power couple shared their happiness and requested privacy during this special time.

How did Anushka and Virat announce their baby’s birth?

The statement released by Anushka on Instagram read, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay, Vamika's little brother, into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka."

What is the meaning of Akaay?

Akaay is a Turkish-originated name which means “Near a full moon or illuminating light of full moon or full moon".

More about Anushka and Virat’s marriage

Virat and Anushka exchanged vows in 2017 and are also parents to Vamika, their daughter, who was born on January 11, 2021. Notably, Kohli demonstrated his commitment to family in 2021 by prioritising their well-being. During the Australian tour, he returned home after the first Test to be with his wife for the birth of their first child.

The cricketing world witnessed Kohli's devotion to his family when he initially withdrew from the first two Tests against England in 2021, despite India's mixed results in the series. After losing the first match in Hyderabad and securing a victory in the second in Vizag, Kohli opted out of the remainder of the series due to personal reasons, a decision fully supported by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Fans around the globe are sending their blessings and warm wishes to the proud parents as they embark on this new chapter of parenthood with their newborn son, Akaay.