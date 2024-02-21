Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Son Akaay AI-Generated Photos With Vamika Go Viral

Advertisement

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli embraced parenthood for the second time. The actor-cricketer couple announced the news on social media. As soon as the couple made the announcement, their fans and followers extended their wishes to the new parents. A user has now created AI-generated photos of the family, which are now going viral on social media.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli make a picture-perfect family

On February 21, a day after Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced the birth of their baby boy, fan-made photos of their family went viral. In the picture, the couple could be seen playing with their children Vamika and Akaay. In the photos, the family cricketer could be seen adoring the children while Anushka plays with them.

Virat Kohli's AI photo | Image: Instagram

Viral photo of Kohli family | Image: Instagram

Viral photo of Kohli family | Image: Instagram

For the unversed, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been protective of their children. The couple has not shown the face of their daughter Vamika to the media as yet. In the AI-generated photos, the faces of the children have not been revealed. While the source of the photos is not known yet, the pictures are doing rounds on social media.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli surprise fans with baby announcement

On February 20, Anushka Sharma and former Indian skipper Virat Kohli took to their Instagram account to share the news of the birth of their baby. The couple penned a note in a heartfelt post. The note read, “With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. "Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka.”

The couple tied the knot in 2017 in a dreamy ceremony in Italy. They are already parents to Vamika. They welcomed their first child in January 2021.