Advertisement

Yami Gautam has expressed her gratitude as her film Article 370 continues to run successfully in theatres, completing "50 glorious days". Yami took to her Instagram handle and penned a thank you note for the audience.

Yami Gautam celebrates the success of Article 370

Yami is extremely grateful for the audience's love on her film Article 370. The actress wrote on her social media handle: "As an industry, we should continue to push our creative boundaries."

Yami took to X and shared a picture of herself holding a coffee mug. The actress wrote: "From the first day of shooting ‘Article 370’ to the 50 glorious days of the film still running successfully in theatres, time has flown by."

Advertisement

From the first day of shooting ‘Article 370’ to the 50 glorious days of the film still running successfully in theatres, time has flown by.

I am immensely grateful to @AdityaDharFilms for granting me this exceptional opportunity. Special thanks to @LokeshDharB62 for being a… pic.twitter.com/OcGq8HTPXL — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) April 13, 2024

Yami also thanked her husband, Aditya Dhar, for giving her the opportunity to work in the film. "I am immensely grateful to @AdityaDharFilms for granting me this exceptional opportunity. Special thanks to @LokeshDharB62 for being a wonderful producer," she added.

Advertisement

The actress then went on to thank the entire team, including Aditya Suhas Jambhale, for bringing the film to life. Yami wrote: "I’m also extremely grateful to our audience for reinstating our faith that they will always embrace and celebrate groundbreaking cinema. As an industry, we should continue to push our creative boundaries, and eventually, we will find our way into your hearts."

About Yami Gautam's role in Article 370

Yami Gautam portrayed the role of an intelligence officer in the film, which is directed by National Award-winning Aditya Suhas Jambhale.The film is headlined by Yami Gautam together with Priyamani. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the film was released in cinemas on February 23. Yami will next be seen in Dhoom Dhaam.

(Inputs from agencies)