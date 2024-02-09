Kashmir Bharat Desh Ka Hissa Tha, Hai, Rahega: Yami Gautam In Article 370 Trailer

Advertisement

The trailer for Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 is finally out. The around three-minute-long trailer makes a strong case for how Kashmir has always been a part of India and will continue to be one. The fight against terrorists to install Article 370 in Kashmir is the entire movie about. Yami Gautam plays the role of a fearless NIA officer in the film based on a true story.

Apart from Yami Gautam, the film also stars Priya Mani, Arun Govil, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Koul, Kiran Karmarkar, Divya Seth Shah, Raj Zutshi, Sumit Kaul, Raj Arjun, Asit Gopinath Redij, Ashwani Kumar, Irawati Harshe Mayadev.

The story of the film is by Yami's husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar and Monal Thaakar. Whereas the screenplay is by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and Arjun Dhawan. The film is all set to hit the theaters on February 23.

