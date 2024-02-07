English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 01:14 IST

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Share Wedding Video On 1st Anniversary, Couple's Mushy Moments Go Viral

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of their family and close friends.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul | Image:klrahul/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today, January 23, and to make it more special, the Indian cricketer has dropped a throwback romantic video from their wedding. Along with the clip, Rahul has also penned a sweet note calling the actress his “home”. The couple got married at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of their family and close friends.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's memorable moments

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a joint post offering a glimpse of their intimate wedding. The clip showcased them posing together while showing off their engagement rings, followed by glimpses from their wedding day. The cricketer was left stunned on seeing Athiya as a bride. In the background, we can hear a romantic song as the couple hugged before the vows.

(A screengrab from the video | Image: Instagram)

The video also featured their families sharing happy moments at wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies. Sharing the video, KL Rahul wrote, "Finding you was like coming home.”

How do their family and friends react?

Soon after the couple dropped the post, their family and friends flooded the comment section. A comment from the IPL team Lucknow Super Giants read, “Most wholesome post on the internet today.” Suniel Shetty dropped heart emoticons.  Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, "Like coming to 804". Rhea Kapoor wrote, "Beauty".

The couple had an intimate wedding which was attended by Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal, Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula and cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma. They announced the wedding on Instagram with the caption, "'In your light, I learn how to love...' Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 17:52 IST

