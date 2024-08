Published 12:27 IST, August 4th 2024

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha's Shantanu Feels He And Ajay Devgn Have 'Karmic' Connection - Here's Why

Shantanu Maheshwari, who has worked with Ajay Devgn in Gangubai Kathiawadi, played the latter's younger version in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.