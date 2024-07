Published 23:05 IST, July 25th 2024

Avinash Tiwary-Triptii Dimri Film Laila Majnu To Return To Theatres In Kashmir 6 Years After Release

Laila Majnu is a 2018 romance drama written and presented by Imtiaz Ali and directed by his brother Sajid Ali. It is produced by Preety and Ekta Kapoor.