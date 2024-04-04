×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 23:02 IST

Awara Paagal Deewana Actress Aarti Chabria Announces First Pregnancy After 5 Years Of Marriage

Aarti Chabria shared her pregnancy news with her fans through an Instagram post. She could be seen flaunting her baby bump in a video.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Aarti Chabria
Aarti Chabria | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Aarti Chabria, famously known for her stint in Akshay Kumar starrer Awara Paagal Deewana, announced the pregnancy on Tuesday, April 2. The actress shared the news with her fans through an Instagram post. She can be seen flaunting her baby bump in the video. 

Aarti Chabria’s pregnancy announcement

Aarti shared the good news on her social media handle with a short video in which she can be seen dressed in a black ensemble paired with an emerald necklace. The clip begins with a close-up shot of her face and slowly reveals her baby bump as the actress cradles it. 

In the caption, Aarti wrote, “This is where I’ve been…. Enjoying the best months focussing on creation, nurturing and evolving into the most beautiful real-life role of my LIFE #goodnews #blessings.”

Advertisement

 

More about Aarti Chabria 

Aarti Chabria tied the knot with Visharad Beedassy in a secret ceremony on June 23, 2019 after their engagement in March 2019. Visharad is a chartered accountant and tax consultant who was located in Mauritius.

Advertisement

 

Aarti Chabria started her career at the age of three when she began modelling for commercials. Her debut commercial was done for Farex, which was a print advertisement. Following her victory in the Miss India Worldwide 2000 competition, Aarti starred in music videos of singers like Sukhwinder Singh, Harry Anand and Avdooth Gupte. 

Advertisement

The actress made her film debut with the 2001 movie Lajja but is famously known for her stint in Akshay Kumar's Awaara Paagal Deewana (2002). She has also been part of projects like Tumse Achcha Kaun Haiin, Partner, Shaadi No. 1, and Shootout At Lokhandwala.

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 23:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

KKR

IPL 2024: Points Table

5 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals Player Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw in trouble

14 minutes ago
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal

East Bengal beat Kerala

22 minutes ago
Man travelled from Delhi to Kanpur on the roof of a train

Man on Train's Roof

39 minutes ago
Why Is The Congress Taking Support From PFI-Linked SDPI? | The Debate

#CongSDPISupport

an hour ago
Whatsapp

WhatsApp down

an hour ago
Chamkila Diljit

Diljit On Chamkila Role

an hour ago
European Union

EU eases cloud computing

an hour ago
Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck and Isha Ambani

JLo's New LA Home

an hour ago
MP Girl Kidnapped in Kota

Kota Fake Kidnapping Case

an hour ago
Sunil Narine

Highest IPL Team Totals

an hour ago
Boney Kapoor

Boney On Film's Success

an hour ago
Corset trend

Corset Styling Ideas

an hour ago
sanjay singh

India News LIVE

an hour ago
The Boeing 737 MAX

Boeing 737 output rate

an hour ago
amit shah

Amit Shah

an hour ago
Man Sprays Water For Over 5 Minutes In Guinness World Record Feat

“Human Water Fountain”

an hour ago
Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Who is Angkrish?

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India's first national cybersecurity competition begins in Noida

    Tech 7 hours ago

  2. Mumbai Woman Earning 4 LPA Seeks Groom With 1 Cr Salary, Home in Italy

    India News7 hours ago

  3. MI take note-worthy step to PUNISH Ishan Kishan over indiscipline

    Sports 7 hours ago

  4. MI captain Hardik Pandya's decision-making called out by even Brett Lee

    Sports 9 hours ago

  5. KL Rahul WARNS everyone, reveals how TERRIFYING Mayank Yadav really is

    Sports 12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo