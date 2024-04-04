Advertisement

Aarti Chabria, famously known for her stint in Akshay Kumar starrer Awara Paagal Deewana, announced the pregnancy on Tuesday, April 2. The actress shared the news with her fans through an Instagram post. She can be seen flaunting her baby bump in the video.

Aarti Chabria’s pregnancy announcement

Aarti shared the good news on her social media handle with a short video in which she can be seen dressed in a black ensemble paired with an emerald necklace. The clip begins with a close-up shot of her face and slowly reveals her baby bump as the actress cradles it.

In the caption, Aarti wrote, “This is where I’ve been…. Enjoying the best months focussing on creation, nurturing and evolving into the most beautiful real-life role of my LIFE #goodnews #blessings.”

More about Aarti Chabria

Aarti Chabria tied the knot with Visharad Beedassy in a secret ceremony on June 23, 2019 after their engagement in March 2019. Visharad is a chartered accountant and tax consultant who was located in Mauritius.

Aarti Chabria started her career at the age of three when she began modelling for commercials. Her debut commercial was done for Farex, which was a print advertisement. Following her victory in the Miss India Worldwide 2000 competition, Aarti starred in music videos of singers like Sukhwinder Singh, Harry Anand and Avdooth Gupte.

The actress made her film debut with the 2001 movie Lajja but is famously known for her stint in Akshay Kumar's Awaara Paagal Deewana (2002). She has also been part of projects like Tumse Achcha Kaun Haiin, Partner, Shaadi No. 1, and Shootout At Lokhandwala.