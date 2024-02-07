Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 11:44 IST

Ayodhya: Sonu Nigam Sings 'Jai Siya Ram' Bhajan At Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony | Video

Singer Sonu Nigam sings Ram Siya Ram at Ayodhya.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sonu Nigam singing Ram Bhajan
Sonu Nigam singing Ram Bhajan | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sonu Nigam performed a beautiful melody of bhajans ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. The singer mesmerised the country with beautiful bhajan as thousands of devotees of Lord Ram were in attendance. He sang 'Ram Siya Ram' amidst chants of Jai Shre Ramn from devotees gathered in the birthplace of Ram.

Sonu Nigam has been very excited for the homecoming of Ram Lalla to His birthplace in Ayodhya and his devotional songs in the holy city showed his devotion and love towards Ram Lalla. The singer sang the very popular Ram Siya Ram bhajan as hundreds and thousands of devotees listened to him, some with tears of joy in their eyes. Next, singers Anuradha Paudwal and Shankar Mahadevan also sang a couple of devotional tunes in praise of Lord Rama.

The musical event by the renowned singers is in anticipation of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya today. Along with several veterans and renowned people from all walks of life, actors and celebrities have also marked their presence in the city today to witness this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see Lord Ram return back with pomp and show to His birthplace. The invitees who arrived early this morning included Anupam Kher, Kailash Kher, Jubin Nautiyal, Prasson Joshi, Manoj Joshi, Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Hema Malini, Kangana Ranaut, Rajnikant, Pavan Kalyan. Madhur Bhandarkar, Subhash Ghai, Shefali Shah and Sonu Nigam also arrived in Ayodhya on Sunday.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 11:25 IST

