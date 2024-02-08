Advertisement

After a series of commercial failures, Aysuhmann Khurrana registered a strong comeback a few months with his comedy-drama Dream Girl 2 that proved to be a big box office hit. While the actor had not publicly spoken about his future projects, reports are now coming in that the Dream Girl actor has been signed for a biopic. The biopic subject in question is none other than cricketing legend Saurav Ganguly.

Vikramaditya Motwane to direct Ganguly biopic?

Reportedly, Ayushmann Khurrana has been roped in for the ambitious biopic project that’s being produced by Ankur Garg and Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Luv Ranjan. According to the same reports, Vikramaditya Motwane has been signed to direct the film. Motwane, who rose to fame with films like Udaan and Lootera, had earlier directed Jubilee, the much-acclaimed web series set against the backdrop of Hindi film industry in its budding phase.

Ayushmann to undergo extreme fitness routine for the part?

Considering the film will give great emphasis to Saurav Ganguly’s on-field accomplishments, Ayushmann Khurrana will reportedly undergo a rigorous fitness routine to get the right look for a sportsman. If the reports are true, this would be the first time Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen playing a sportsman in a movie. The said biopic will reportedly go on floors only in late 2024.

Saurav Ganguly, who began his international career in 1991, proved himself to one of the best players of the nation in the late 90s, gradually becoming the team 2000. In next few years, India won many major awards and trophies under Ganguly’s captaincy who infused a new sense of vigour in the squad with his energy and assertiveness.