Updated January 12th, 2024 at 22:55 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana set to star in Saurav Ganguly biopic? Here’s what we know

Ayushmann Khurrana will reportedly undergo a rigorous fitness routine to get the 'sportsman' physique. The said biopic will go on floors in late 2024.

Republic Entertainment Desk
file photo
file photo | Image:ayushmannk/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
After a series of commercial failures, Aysuhmann Khurrana registered a strong comeback a few months with his comedy-drama Dream Girl 2 that proved to be a big box office hit. While the actor had not publicly spoken about his future projects, reports are now coming in that the Dream Girl actor has been signed for a biopic. The biopic subject in question is none other than cricketing legend Saurav Ganguly.

Ayushmann Khurrana file image | Image: Instagram/Ayushmann Khurrana

Vikramaditya Motwane to direct Ganguly biopic?

Reportedly, Ayushmann Khurrana has been roped in for the ambitious biopic project that’s being produced by Ankur Garg and Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Luv Ranjan. According to the same reports, Vikramaditya Motwane has been signed to direct the film. Motwane, who rose to fame with films like Udaan and Lootera, had earlier directed Jubilee, the much-acclaimed web series set against the backdrop of Hindi film industry in its budding phase. 

Vikramaditya Motwane file image | Image: Instagram/Vikramaditya Motwane

Ayushmann to undergo extreme fitness routine for the part?

Considering the film will give great emphasis to Saurav Ganguly’s on-field accomplishments, Ayushmann Khurrana will reportedly undergo a rigorous fitness routine to get the right look for a sportsman. If the reports are true, this would be the first time Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen playing a sportsman in a movie. The said biopic will reportedly go on floors only in late 2024. 

Saurav Ganguly file image | Image: Pinterest

Saurav Ganguly, who began his international career in 1991, proved himself to one of the best players of the nation in the late 90s, gradually becoming the team 2000. In next few years, India won many major awards and trophies under Ganguly’s captaincy who infused a new sense of vigour in the squad with his energy and assertiveness. 

Published January 12th, 2024 at 22:55 IST

