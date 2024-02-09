Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 20:33 IST

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Starrer Is All About High-Octane Action, Dhamaka

Producer Jackky Bhagnani called Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff the “two biggest action stars” in the industry.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
A still from the BTS video. | Image:Akshay Kumar/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. As the release date is nearing, the makers are keeping the audience hooked by unveiling new posters and BTS shots. Speaking of which, Akshay has shared an exclusive behind-the-scene video which is full of action-packed sequences.

A look into the making of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

In the video, we can see director Ali Abbas Zafar busy filming some breathtaking shots of the view, cars flying in the air, helicopter stunt scenes, fighting sequences and more. In the video, Akshay can be heard sharing his review after reading the script. He said, “Jab maine yeh script suni to mera ek hi lakhsya tha ki hum jo bhi action design kre vo real aur believable hona chahiye…Mai batau aapko, hamare saamne ye baju me explosion ho raha hai, aur maza aa raha hai.  (When I heard this script, my sole objective was to ensure that whatever action we design must be real and believable... Let me tell you, with an explosion happening right beside us, it was fun.)

A while later, Tiger is also heard sharing his opinion about the genre and says, "Sky is the limit in this sort of genre and I think (we) almost sort of scratched the surface with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. You guys are definitely in for a ride.”

Advertisement

In the next frame, Zafar spills the beans about the action sequences of the film and says that the film is a treat for all action lovers and adds that it is going to be "very real, very raw and very rugged".

Jackky Bhagnani, who serves as the producer of the film, concluded the video by calling Akshay and Tiger the “two biggest action stars” in the industry. He added that with them onboard, the action would be explosive, impactful and realistic.

Advertisement

“It's time for an extraordinary action experience that pushes boundaries!” read the caption.

Advertisement

More about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Apart from Akshay and Tiger, the film also stars Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran in an antagonist role, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Ronit Bose Roy in supporting roles. It will hit the theatres on Eid, clashing with Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan. 

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 20:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

18 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

21 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

28 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

28 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

31 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

37 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

4 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. FIFA: Which Stadium in US will host what matces?

    Web Stories14 minutes ago

  2. Harley-Davidson forecasts 2024 motorcycle revenue below estimates

    Automobile22 minutes ago

  3. Pak Elections LIVE: Nawaz Sharif Celebrates 'Prematurely'

    World24 minutes ago

  4. Renault credits Nissan for 797 mn Euros to its CY23 earnings

    Business News35 minutes ago

  5. Ole Solskjaer wants to feel the thrill of managing a club again!

    Sports 37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement