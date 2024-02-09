Advertisement

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. As the release date is nearing, the makers are keeping the audience hooked by unveiling new posters and BTS shots. Speaking of which, Akshay has shared an exclusive behind-the-scene video which is full of action-packed sequences.

A look into the making of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

In the video, we can see director Ali Abbas Zafar busy filming some breathtaking shots of the view, cars flying in the air, helicopter stunt scenes, fighting sequences and more. In the video, Akshay can be heard sharing his review after reading the script. He said, “Jab maine yeh script suni to mera ek hi lakhsya tha ki hum jo bhi action design kre vo real aur believable hona chahiye…Mai batau aapko, hamare saamne ye baju me explosion ho raha hai, aur maza aa raha hai. (When I heard this script, my sole objective was to ensure that whatever action we design must be real and believable... Let me tell you, with an explosion happening right beside us, it was fun.)

A while later, Tiger is also heard sharing his opinion about the genre and says, "Sky is the limit in this sort of genre and I think (we) almost sort of scratched the surface with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. You guys are definitely in for a ride.”

In the next frame, Zafar spills the beans about the action sequences of the film and says that the film is a treat for all action lovers and adds that it is going to be "very real, very raw and very rugged".

Jackky Bhagnani, who serves as the producer of the film, concluded the video by calling Akshay and Tiger the “two biggest action stars” in the industry. He added that with them onboard, the action would be explosive, impactful and realistic.

“It's time for an extraordinary action experience that pushes boundaries!” read the caption.

More about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Apart from Akshay and Tiger, the film also stars Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran in an antagonist role, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Ronit Bose Roy in supporting roles. It will hit the theatres on Eid, clashing with Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan.