Bade Miyan Chote Miyan hit the big screens on April 11, coinciding with the Eid holiday. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Manushi Chillar and Sonakshi Sinha in pivotal roles. However, despite a holiday release, a star-studded cast and a proven hit genre, the action flick failed to impress the audience in theatres. After a 7-day theatrical run, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is struggling to rake in a meagre ₹50 crore in domestic collections.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan registers slow business at the box office

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan opened to a decent ₹15.65 crore on day 1 owing to the Eid holiday. However, since then, the film has registered a dip at the ticketing counter. On the first weekend of release, the film minted only ₹25.15 crore in India. The multi-starrer film failed to pick up in the subsequent days as well.

On the first Monday of release, the Ali Abbas directorial raked in ₹2.5 crore followed by ₹2.4 crore on Tuesday. On day 7 (April 17), the action movie registered a business amounting to ₹2.5 crore, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. The film’s total now stands at an unamusing ₹48.20 crore. The filmmakers have even resorted to discounted prices and buy-one-get-one offers on tickets, but to their dismay, that could do little to boost the business. The film is reportedly made on a budget of ₹350 crore.

Akshay Kumar delivers another flop after Mission Raniganj

Before Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar featured in the survival drama biopic Mission Raniganj. Also featuring Parineeti Chopra, the film hit the big screens on October 6, 2023. The film too failed to amuse the audience and raked in a decent collection at the box office. After a 5-week theatrical run, the movie could only collect ₹34.17 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk.

Akshay Kumar on the poster of Mission Raniganj | Image: IMDb

Not just Akshay, for Tiger Shroff too Bade Miyan Chote Miyan becomes a consecutive unsuccessful venture. The actor’s previous venture Ganapath: Part 1 was a dystopian action film starring Kriti Sanon. Released on October 20, 2023, the film minted a dismal ₹13 crore in India.