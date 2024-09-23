sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Sri Lanka-India Ties | Train Derailment Bid | PM Modi's US Trip | Tirupati Laddus Row |

Published 08:24 IST, September 23rd 2024

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Director Ali Abbas Accuses Pooja Entertainment Of Withholding ₹7.5 Cr Payment

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: As per reports, the film's director Ali Abbas Zafar has filed a complaint against producer Vashu Bhagnani alleging non-payment.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ali Abbas Zafar
Ali Abbas Zafar accuses of non payment | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

08:24 IST, September 23rd 2024