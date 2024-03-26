×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 13:54 IST

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Join Forces Against Masked Villain

Bade Miyan Chote trailer promises gun fights, combat sequences, explosions, and other moments of adrenaline rush with a pinch of comedy.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
A still from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer. | Image:YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Finally, the makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have unveiled the trailer, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead. The duo can be seen in their action best as they get ready to fight Prithviraj Sukumaran. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is high on action, giving a glimpse of some high-octane action sequences. However, what grabbed our attention of the ending of the trailer where Tiger and Akshay are seen facing each other.

A look at the high-octane action trailer of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The 3 minutes and 31 seconds promises gun fights, combat sequences, explosions, and other moments of adrenaline rush with a pinch of comedy. While the 1998 Bade Miyan Chote Miyan featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda as cops, the upcoming starrer showcases Akshay and Tiger elite soldiers who are on a mission to find the stolen AI weapon which will be used to destroy India. The trailer doesn't offer a glimpse of Sukumaran's look as he has been shown wearing a mask.

The trailer opens with the villain introducing himself as a ‘pralay (apocalypse)’. He can be seen in an ornate mask, sporting long hair and wielding a machine gun. He is shown stealing the weapon from the Indian armed forces, while in the background we can hear Ronit Roy's character saying, "This package is the most powerful and dangerous weapon ever to be made in this country." To retrieve the stolen weapon, he summons Akshay and Tiger with Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F to help them.

Advertisement

However, towards the end of the trailer they are seen facing each other while in the background, we can hear, "Hum dono ek dusre ke liye jaan de sakte hain, par ek dusre ki jaan le bhi sakte hain (We can kill for each other, but we can also kill each other),” hinting at a power-pack action sequence between the two.

What else do we know about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan?

The film is presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ Films and is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is slated to release on April 10.

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 13:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kerala Lottery Tuesday Result Today

STHREE SAKTHI SS-408

a few seconds ago
Evan Gershkovich

news

a minute ago
Karnataka Board Announces 1st PUC Supplementary Exam 2024: Dates, Schedule, and Details

KSEAB 1st PUC Suppl. Exam

3 minutes ago
UBS Asia expansion

UBS Asia

4 minutes ago
Bengaluru Water Crisis

10 Facing Water Crisis

9 minutes ago
HanuMan Makers To Donate ₹2.66 Crores To Ayodhya Ram Mandir

HanuMan OTT Release

10 minutes ago
Stock market

Asian equities surge

13 minutes ago
Sanjeev Sanyal

"UPSC a waste of time!"

13 minutes ago
RCB vs PBKS: Mahipal Lomror during post-match press conference

Lomror on his role at RCB

14 minutes ago
Donald Trump assets

news

16 minutes ago
Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos is beaming

17 minutes ago
WWE RAW

WWE RAW Results

20 minutes ago
Mukesh Ambani joins $100 billion club

Hurun Global Rich List

22 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut Join Politics

India News Live

26 minutes ago
Euro zone current account surplus widens in September; surplus increased to 31.23 billion euros

Lower taxes and Europe

27 minutes ago
Japan's land prices saw record growth in 2023, returning to pre-pandemic levels

Japan's land prices rise

30 minutes ago
No Registry, No Vote: Why Noida Residents Are Protesting Over Registration of Their Flats?

Why Noida Residents Are P

31 minutes ago
English forward Harry Kane

England vs Belgium Live

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli's reaction to Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger is all hearts

    Sports 17 hours ago

  2. Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Celebrate First Holi Post Marriage | Photo

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  3. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah speaks to Ishan Kishan post IPL game

    Sports 18 hours ago

  4. 5-Yr-Old Girl Kidnapped From Mumbai Rescued Within 12 Hours in Thane

    India News19 hours ago

  5. Supriya Shrinate's Poor Excuse After Comment on Kangana, Actress Reacts

    India News19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo