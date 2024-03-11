×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 14:59 IST

Bastar Star Adah Sharma Opens Up About Feeling Box Office Pressure After The Kerala Story Success

Ahead of Bastar's release, Adah Sharma has opened up about the box office pressure she feels due to the immense success of The Kerala Story.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Adah Sharma
Adah Sharma | Image:Adah Sharma/Instagram
Adah Sharma is riding high on the success of her last release, the controversial but hard-hitting, The Kerala Story. All set to collaborate with The Kerala Story creator Sudipto Sen once again, Sharma will next be seen in Bastar: The Naxal Story, based on the real-life incidents of Naxals in Chattisgarh. Ahead of the film's 2024 release, Adah Sharma has opened up about the box office pressure she feels due to the immense success of The Kerala Story. 

Adah Sharma reveals whether she feels the box office pressure

In a conversation with Free Press Journal, Adah was asked about the changes in her life after the success of The Kerala Story. The actress said, “It has enormously changed, to be honest. It feels great at the moment. I almost feel like a different person myself when people talk about me now. I have three releases this month so it’s a beautiful time for me.” 

 

 

Talking further about whether her previous film’s achievements put pressure on her about her next release, Adah replied she doesn’t think about it too much. The actress stated, “If one doesn’t remind me, I don’t think about it at all. I am an outsider and have nothing to lose anything. The box office is never in my hands. I hope Bastar does the same magic as The Kerala Story. I really believe that people will pour in the same amount of love to Bastar as they did for my previous film.” 

What do we know about Bastar: The Naxal Story?

The makers earlier stated that in the film they have shown the truth about several martyrs and how Pseudo-intellectuals run the propaganda to divide the country with funding from China. Last month, the makers unveiled the teaser shows the emotional cry of a mother, who is ready to take revenge for her family against the brutality of the Naxals. 

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, Bastar: The Naxal Story is directed by Sudipto Sen. The film will release on March 15 in cinemas worldwide.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 14:59 IST

