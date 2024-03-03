Advertisement

Adah Sharma has been busy shooting for her upcoming film Bastar: The Naxal Story across India. Amid this, she has treated her fans to new posters in which she is donning two avatars. Along with the poster, she has also announced the trailer release date which is March 5.

A look at Bastar: The Naxal Story posters

A new poster was unveiled on Sunday, featuring the actress in two different avatars, one wearing the uniform of IPS Neerja Madhavan, and the other on a field operation as a Naxal combat soldier. Committed to her duty, Adah stands in the fight against the Naxals.

(A poster of Bastar | Image: Instagram)

Sharing the poster on their social media, the makers wrote in the caption, “Duty or Pledge: Committed till the end, relentless in the fight against Naxals. Uncover the truth in #BastarTheNaxalStory, trailer out on March 5, 2024.”

The film marks the second association of Adah with director Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah after their last film The Kerala Story.

(A poster of Bastar | Image: Instagram)

(A poster of Bastar | Image: Instagram)

What do we know about Bastar: The Naxal Story

The makers earlier stated that in the film they have shown the truth about a number of martyrs and how Pseudo-intellectuals run the propaganda to divide the country with funding from China. Last month, the makers unveiled the teaser shows the emotional cry of a mother, who is ready to take revenge for her family against the brutality of the Naxals. The hard-hitting dialogues in the teaser coupled with the BGM build up the tension and raise the excitement to witness the real story on the big screens.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, Bastar: The Naxal Story is directed by Sudipto Sen. The film will release on March 15 in cinemas worldwide.