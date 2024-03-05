English
Updated March 5th, 2024 at 12:50 IST

Bastar Trailer Out: Adah Sharma Promises Naxal-free Bharat, Vows Revenge In Blood-soaked Tale

The makers of Bastar released the trailer of the film today. The trailer starring Adah Sharma begins with Naxalites targeting police officers.

Bastar Trailer
Adah Sharma is set for her upcoming film Bastar. The makers released the trailer of the film today, and it has left fans impressed. The film, co-produced by Aashin A. Shah under the banner Sunshine Pictures, is set to hit the big screens on March 15.

Adah Sharma looks fierce in Bastar trailer

The trailer of Bastar starring Adah Sharma begins with Naxalites targeting police officers. Adah Sharma, who portrays the role of an IPS officer can be seen fighting the naxals who torture the locals. The trailer also has spine chilling shots of naxalites killing CRPF Jawans and also takes us to the chapter of JNU students celebrating the death of Jawans. From the human chopping sequences as he sang National Anthem to the kids being burnt and the political figures shot dead and the killing of innocent peoples hanged to death, this trailer packs a solid punch.

The highlight of the Bastar trailer was character of IPS Neerja Madhvan, portrayed by talented actress Adah Sharma. The perfection and sincerity Adah brought to the character looks evident in her portrayal and no doubt that this is going to be another solid performance from the actress.

Adah Sharma looks fearless in two avatars in Bastar

A new poster from the upcoming Adah Sharma-starrer film Bastar: The Naxal Story was unveiled on Sunday. The poster features the actress in two different avatars, one wearing the uniform as IPS Neerja Madhavan, and the other on a field operation as a Naxal combat soldier.

Committed to her duty, Adah stands in the fight against the Naxals. Sharing the poster on their social media, the makers wrote in the caption: “Duty or Pledge: Committed till the end, relentless in the fight against Naxals. Uncover the truth in #BastarTheNaxalStory, trailer out on March 5, 2024.” The film presents Adah Sharma aa IPS Neerja Madhvan.

Published March 5th, 2024 at 12:49 IST

