Published 20:44 IST, November 1st 2024

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Kartik's Film Trails Singham Again By A Small Margin

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection: Early estimates show that the Kartik Aaryan starrer is likely to rake in more than ₹30 crore on the day of release.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 hit the big screens on November 1 alongside Singham Again
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 hit the big screens on November 1 alongside Singham Again | Image: IMDb
