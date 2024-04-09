Advertisement

Rajpal Yadav is one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry. The actor is known for his amazing acting skills and sense of humours. Through films like Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri and Chup Chup Ke, the actor has made his fans laugh hard throughout his career. One of the iconic characters of the actor is Chota Pandit from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

The actor was part of both the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar and the 2022 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan. Rajpal Yadav is all set to return for the third time in the film, reprising his role. In a recent interview, the actor shared interesting details about his character.

Advertisement

Rajpal Yadav on his role as Chota Pandit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Rajpal Yadav spoke in length about his role in Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Advertisement

He said, "He isn’t a character, he is a caricature – a caricature character. He is a character no one in society is offended by as he doesn’t make fun of anyone. People like that there is nothing offensive about this character and he can make everyone laugh."

Rajpal Yadva Fan Club/Instagram

The actor added, "I feel lucky to have been able to play this character in all three parts of the film till now. If I’m asked to play this role in 12 more films, I will happily say yes to it. Till now you’ve seen two different colours of the character – red (in the first instalment), and white (in the second instalment). This time you will see him in Chandan (yellowish hue). I want to show all his colours."

Advertisement

What do we know about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri and Naseeruddin Shah among others. OG Manjulika Vidya Balan too is making a comeback to reprise her role in the film.