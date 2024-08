Published 02:59 IST, August 14th 2024

Box Office: With Stree 2 Leading By Miles, Khel Khel Mein And Vedaa Battle For Distant 2nd Spot

Stree 2 is miles ahead in the advance booking race, while John Abraham’s Vedaa is also showing some hope. Vedaa has outpaced Khel Khel Mein. Read to know more.