Published 14:12 IST, September 4th 2024
Kangana Ranaut Claims High Court 'Blasted' Censor For 'Illegally' Witholding Emergency Certification
Emergency In Trouble: Kangana Ranaut took to her social media to claim that the Censor Board was pulled for questioning. The release date remains uncertain.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kangana Ranaut is the director of Emergency | Image: Republic World
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:58 IST, September 4th 2024