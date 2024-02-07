English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 13:13 IST

Ranbir Kapoor Sports New Look, Fans Speculate If He Is Prepping For Ramayan Or Love And War

Ranbir Kapoor was photographed by the paparazzi on Thursday morning at the Mumbai airport while flaunting his clean-shaven look, leading to fan speculations.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranbir Kapoor's new look
Ranbir Kapoor's new look | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor was photographed by the paparazzi on Thursday morning at the Mumbai airport while flaunting his clean-shaven appearance. In a video shared on social media, the Animal actor was seen walking towards the airport while waving at the paparazzi and smiling for the camera. While it is unclear where Ranbir Kapoor is going, the video and the actor's appearance have sparked speculation that he is about to begin shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

 

Ranbir Kapoor reportedly sports new look from Ramayana

Soon after the video of Ranbir Kapoor's new look surfaced, netizens began to speculate that he if off to shoot for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor will play Ram in this film, while Sai Pallavi has been cast as Sita, as per reports. Previously, Alia Bhatt was in talks for the role of Sita, but she dropped out due to scheduling conflicts. Yash, who stars in KGF franchise, is also expected to play Ravana in the film, while Sunny Deol has reportedly been cast as Hanuman. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in Love and War.

Advertisement

Who will feature in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?

According to Pinkvilla, Nitesh Tiwari is in advanced talks with Lara Dutta about playing Kaikeyi in Ramayana. "Nitesh Tiwari wants to cast actors who are suitable for the characters in the most timeless tale of Indian history. He believes Lara Dutta is an excellent choice for the role of Princess Kaikeyi, King Dasharatha's third consort. It's a pivotal character who drives the entire conflict in the Ramayana, and Lara is excited to explore Nitesh Tiwari's fantastical world," said a source close to the project.

While Ramayana is intended to be a trilogy, Lara will play a significant role in Ramayana Part One. She is expected to accompany Ranbir Kapoor on the film's first schedule in March. Aside from Kaikeyi, casting for other characters is a continuous process. According to Pinkvilla, Nitesh Tiwari and his team are eager to cast Bobby Deol as Kumbhkaran, but have yet to hear back from the actor.

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 13:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How to Challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key? Step-by-Step Guide

    Education21 minutes ago

  2. Banking on loans? Experts advise rate comparison

    Business News22 minutes ago

  3. Aamir Khan Auditioned For THIS Role In Laapataa Ladies

    Entertainment27 minutes ago

  4. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News30 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement