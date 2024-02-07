Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor was photographed by the paparazzi on Thursday morning at the Mumbai airport while flaunting his clean-shaven appearance. In a video shared on social media, the Animal actor was seen walking towards the airport while waving at the paparazzi and smiling for the camera. While it is unclear where Ranbir Kapoor is going, the video and the actor's appearance have sparked speculation that he is about to begin shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

Ranbir Kapoor reportedly sports new look from Ramayana

Soon after the video of Ranbir Kapoor's new look surfaced, netizens began to speculate that he if off to shoot for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor will play Ram in this film, while Sai Pallavi has been cast as Sita, as per reports. Previously, Alia Bhatt was in talks for the role of Sita, but she dropped out due to scheduling conflicts. Yash, who stars in KGF franchise, is also expected to play Ravana in the film, while Sunny Deol has reportedly been cast as Hanuman. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in Love and War.

Who will feature in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?

According to Pinkvilla, Nitesh Tiwari is in advanced talks with Lara Dutta about playing Kaikeyi in Ramayana. "Nitesh Tiwari wants to cast actors who are suitable for the characters in the most timeless tale of Indian history. He believes Lara Dutta is an excellent choice for the role of Princess Kaikeyi, King Dasharatha's third consort. It's a pivotal character who drives the entire conflict in the Ramayana, and Lara is excited to explore Nitesh Tiwari's fantastical world," said a source close to the project.

While Ramayana is intended to be a trilogy, Lara will play a significant role in Ramayana Part One. She is expected to accompany Ranbir Kapoor on the film's first schedule in March. Aside from Kaikeyi, casting for other characters is a continuous process. According to Pinkvilla, Nitesh Tiwari and his team are eager to cast Bobby Deol as Kumbhkaran, but have yet to hear back from the actor.

