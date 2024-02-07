Advertisement

Updated: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their second child, revealed AB De Villiers while confirming the Indian cricketer's absence from the first two Test matches of the series against England.

What do we know about Anushka's pregnancy?

Anushka and Virat have been in the news since last year after eagle-eyed fans spotted the baby bump of the actress. Now, the former Indian cricket team captain took a break from the first two Tests against England and it is not known if he will be returning for the last three matches. Not just this, BCCI requested the fans to "respect Virat Kohli's privacy".

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's second baby is on the way

AB de Villiers, on his YouTube live, was asked if he has spoken to Virat and whether he is fine or not. To this, the former cricketer replied, "All I know is he is fine. He is spending a bit of time with his family, that is the reason he is missing the first two Test matches. I am not going to confirm anything else. I cannot wait to see him back. He is fine, he is happy."

(A file photo of Virat and Anushka | Image : Instagram)

Addressing the text message exchanged between him and Virat, he added, "Let me just see what he said. I just want to at least give you (fans) a little bit of love."

He continued, “So I wrote to him 'Been wanting to check in with you (sic) for a while now biscuits. How are you?'. He said ‘Just need to be with my family right now. I am doing well’.”

He further added, “Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it's family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people's priority is family. You can't judge Virat for that.”

Ab de villiers just confirmed that Virat Kohli's 2nd child in on the way ❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/o2BHhhqTuL — ` (@chixxsays) February 3, 2024

However, Anushka and Virat are yet to react to the same and confirm the news.

About Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

The couple tied the knot in 2017 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy. Four years after their marriage on January 11, 2021, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika.