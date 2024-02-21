Updated February 21st, 2024 at 13:20 IST
CONFIRMED: Triptii Dimri Is The 'Mystery Girl' Kartik Aaryan Hinted At In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Post
Kartik Aaryan teased another new face in the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and shared half a picture of the unknown actress.
Triptii Dimri | Image:Instagram
After Vidya Balan’s entry announcement in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan teased another new face in the horror comedy franchise. Sharing half a picture of the actress, Kartik wrote, “Solve kijiye Is Bhool Bhulaiyaa ko #Bb3MysteryGirl.#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 #Diwali2024.”
Netizens has already claimed it to be the Animal star Triptii Dimri and even found the same picture on her Instagram handle.
Shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will start on March 10.
Published February 21st, 2024 at 13:11 IST
