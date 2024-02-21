Advertisement

After Vidya Balan’s entry announcement in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan teased another new face in the horror comedy franchise. Sharing half a picture of the actress, Kartik wrote, “Solve kijiye Is Bhool Bhulaiyaa ko #Bb3MysteryGirl.#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 #Diwali2024.”

Netizens has already claimed it to be the Animal star Triptii Dimri and even found the same picture on her Instagram handle.

Shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will start on March 10.