Crakk Star Vidyut Jammwal Performs Daredevil Stunt In Mumbai Local, Video Goes Viral

Action star Vidyut Jammwal never fails to thrill audiences with his daredevil stunts. In recent news, the actor was seen performing stunts on a Mumbai local train. The actor shared the video of him running on the roof of train on his Instagram handle on Tuesday, February 13.

Vidyut Jammwal runs on train’s roof

Vidyut took to his Instagram and shared a video of himself climbing up the roof of the local train and running on the roof. In the caption, he wrote, “I am a trained kalaripayattu martial artist and by profession- an action stuntman. I am blessed and fortunate to live my dream of pushing the boundaries of my skills and entertaining all action aficionados with the stunts I perform. But my inspiration comes from watching videos intently of people hanging on a square inch in a train to work, a family of 4 balancing on a two-wheeler on crowded roads, and people of all age groups running to catch a bus.

The actor added, “All this, without any training or safety harnesses. All self-taught, each one a daredevil. And this, almost every day without giving it much thought. This is the true definition of Crackk. I dedicate my song/ film to everyone who is driven by passion, motivation, and determination to face this every single day.#YOUinspireME Crakk - The Run! The first game that will make you experience real-life stunts.”TO BE TRIED AT HOME @crakktherun"

Vidyut Jammwal held by railway cops

A few days ago, Vidyut was taken into railway police custody in Mumbai reportedly for doing risky stunts. Seems like this was the same stunt he was detained for by the authorities. A picture of a pensive actor at the Bandra office of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) surfaced on the website HelloMumbaiNews.com. Another image showed him exiting the premises.

According to the website, the RPF office is located on platform No. 1 at the Bandra railway station. According to sources, the actor was taken into custody reportedly for doing risky stunts, but there’s been no official confirmation of the charge yet.

