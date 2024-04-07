Crew Becomes 5th Bollywood Film in 2024 To Cross ₹100 Crore Mark, Can You Guess The Other 4?

Advertisement

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon headline the comedy movie Crew. The film hit the big screens on March 29 and has been drawing audiences to housefull theatres ever since. The Rajesh A Krishnan-directed heist-comedy has minted more than ₹100 crore at the worldwide box office.

Crew breaches ₹100-crore mark at worldwide box office

Heist comedy Crew has earned Rs 104.08 crore cumulative worldwide in gross box office collection (GBOC) within nine days of its release, the makers said on Sunday. Crew grossed Rs 20.07 crore globally on its opening day at the box office and by the second Saturday (April 6), the total collection was Rs 94.58 crore. It added Rs 9.5 crore for the ninth-day figures.

Production house Balaji Motion Pictures shared the box office update of the film on its official X page. "That's how we roll. Flying into the 100 crore club with our Crew! #CrewInCinemasNow #Tabu #KareenaKapoorKhan @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh and a special appearance by @KapilSharmaK9," the post read, stating that the movie's total worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 104.08 crore.

What other Hindi movies have grossed over ₹100 crore at the box office?

Before Crew, four films this year have breachd the ₹100 crore mark at the box office. Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer became the first movie of the year to join the coveted club by minting ₹212.73 crore at the domestic box office.

Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also minted ₹141.29 crore at the worldwide box office. The supernatural thriller movie- Shaitaan, headlined by Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan raked in ₹142.15 crore in India itself. Yami Gautam's Article 370 has collected ₹104.25 crore worldwide.

What more do we know about Crew?

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film released on March 29 and stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead. It also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Crew revolves around three air hostesses -- played by Tabu, Kareena and Kriti -- who embark on a journey to pursue their dreams but find themselves caught up in unexpected misfortunes.

Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda also feature in the film in pivotal roles. It is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network, and Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures.



(With inputs from PTI)