Crew, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, has been enjoying a great theatrical run since March 29. The film, which opened to a strong start at ₹10.28 crore, passed the opening weekend test with flying colours owing to the Good Friday holiday. However, it failed the Monday test as the numbers have dropped by over 50 per cent from opening day.

Crew box office collection day 4

As per early estimates reported by Sacnilk, Rajesh A Krishnan's directorial has minted ₹4.50 crore on the fourth day of the release at the domestic box office. Adding the Monday collection, the total now stands at ₹37.1 crore. Seeing the numbers, it seems Crew will be able to inch closer to ₹50 crore club by the end of the first week. Crew had an overall 15.30 per cent Hindi occupancy on Monday, maximum in Chennai - at 28.67 per cent.

To enter ₹50 crore club, Crew would have to maintain the box office numbers before the release of two major movies - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan. They are considered as the highly anticipated films of the year and might enjoy a good theatrical run after watching the captivative trailers.

What do we know about Crew?

The film revolves around three women, who hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to unexpected and unwarranted situations. Apart from Tabu, Kareena and Kriti, the film also starred Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in the supporting roles. Republic Digital gave 2 stars out of 5 and reviewed, "The most pressing issue with Crew is that it is made up of a host of half-baked elements which are never really exploited to their full potential. In the moments leading up to the trio turning criminals, the film was peppered with moments which called out stereotypes by turning them into satire."