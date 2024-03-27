Advertisement

After his 2020 directorial debut Lootcase, Krishnan is coming up with Crew, which follows three air hostesses working for a fictional airline called Kohinoor. With the carrier on the verge of bankruptcy, their future seems uncertain but then they find a dead passenger smuggling gold biscuits. The director, also an advertising professional, said, unlike film producer Rhea Kapoor, he isn't "married to the idea of women-centric films".

Rajesh A Krishnan on ‘women-centric’ tag used for films

In a conversation with PTI, Krishnan was asked about whether the films ever be free of brackets like "women-centric" or "women-oriented"? The filmmaker said there are many "optics" to such labels.

"If somebody had come to me with a bad script of three women, it wouldn't have appealed to me. Some people use these tags to their advantage, some misuse it. And then there are others who abuse it. I am not particularly a fan of tags like women-centric, male-centric," he added.

Krishnan, also known for the popular web series TVF Tripling, said tags have no bearing on pulling audiences to the theatres. "I don't think people come to theatres because a certain film is women centric or not. I want a lot of women to come and watch Crew because women bring families. I also think many men will come to the theatre, unless they didn't like the trailer or the word of mouth. I don't think they say 'Oh, this is a women-centric film, I'll not watch it'.”

What do we know about Crew?

Crew, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, is slated for a theatrical release on March 29. It was slated to release on March 22, but the makers later decided to push the film's release.

Crew is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.