Published 22:50 IST, October 7th 2024
CTRL Director On What Makes Ananya Panday Ideal For The Film: She Gets Trolled A Little Bit
The cyber-thriller movie marks her maiden collaboration with Motwane, known for directing critically-acclaimed movies such as Udaan, Lootera and Trapped.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vikramaditya Motwane on Ananya Panday's casting in CTRL | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
22:50 IST, October 7th 2024