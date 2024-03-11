Advertisement

In Bollywood, clashes between films on the same release date are not uncommon. However, a unique occurrence unfolded 25 years ago when director David Dhawan found himself at the centre of a double release situation—twice in his illustrious career.

When it was David Dhawan Vs David Dhawan

On October 10, 1997, audiences witnessed the theatrical release of not one, but two David Dhawan comedies: Deewana Mastana and Mr & Mrs Khiladi. Starring Govinda, Anil Kapoor, and Juhi Chawla, Deewana Mastana brought belly laughs to audiences, while Mr & Mrs Khiladi showcased the comedic chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Juhi Chawla. Remarkably, Juhi Chawla found herself playing the lead heroine in both films.

While both films tickled the audience's funny bone, their box office fortunes took different trajectories. Deewana Mastana opened on 230 screens, grossing Rs. 72 lakhs on its first day. Ultimately, it earned a total of Rs. 13.59 crores, securing a spot as a certified Hit. Conversely, Mr & Mrs Khiladi started slowly with an initial collection of Rs. 62 lakhs across 190 screens. Despite a sluggish start, it gradually gained momentum, ending its theatrical run with Rs. 9.36 crores and was declared semi-hit.

Didn’t anyone try to avoid a clash?

The clash between the two films wasn't entirely unforeseen, as efforts were made to avoid the collision. Pravin Shah, presenting Mr & Mrs Khiladi, proposed a compromise to Bharat Shah, presenter of Deewana Mastana, suggesting one film release on October 10 while compensating the Bengal distributor of the film that avoided the clash with Rs. 25 lakhs. However, Bharat Shah declined the offer.

This wasn't the first time David Dhawan found himself in such a situation. On December 29, 1989, Aag Ka Gola clashed with Jurrat, marking Dhawan's earlier encounter with a double-release scenario. Interestingly, while Deewana Mastana and Mr & Mrs Khiladi emerged as hits, Aag Ka Gola and Jurrat faltered at the box office. Interestingly, the same day witnessed the release of the iconic blockbuster Maine Pyar Kiya, directed by Sooraj Barjatya.