×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 19:49 IST

David Dhawan Vs David Dhawan: DYK The Director Clashed Two Of His Biggest Films At Box Office Twice?

Not just once, but there were two instances when David Dhawan clashed with his own films at the box office and is the only person to hold this unique record.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
David Dhawan
David Dhawan | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In Bollywood, clashes between films on the same release date are not uncommon. However, a unique occurrence unfolded 25 years ago when director David Dhawan found himself at the centre of a double release situation—twice in his illustrious career.

When it was David Dhawan Vs David Dhawan

On October 10, 1997, audiences witnessed the theatrical release of not one, but two David Dhawan comedies: Deewana Mastana and Mr & Mrs Khiladi. Starring Govinda, Anil Kapoor, and Juhi Chawla, Deewana Mastana brought belly laughs to audiences, while Mr & Mrs Khiladi showcased the comedic chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Juhi Chawla. Remarkably, Juhi Chawla found herself playing the lead heroine in both films.

 

 

 

While both films tickled the audience's funny bone, their box office fortunes took different trajectories. Deewana Mastana opened on 230 screens, grossing Rs. 72 lakhs on its first day. Ultimately, it earned a total of Rs. 13.59 crores, securing a spot as a certified Hit. Conversely, Mr & Mrs Khiladi started slowly with an initial collection of Rs. 62 lakhs across 190 screens. Despite a sluggish start, it gradually gained momentum, ending its theatrical run with Rs. 9.36 crores and was declared semi-hit.

Didn’t anyone try to avoid a clash?

The clash between the two films wasn't entirely unforeseen, as efforts were made to avoid the collision. Pravin Shah, presenting Mr & Mrs Khiladi, proposed a compromise to Bharat Shah, presenter of Deewana Mastana, suggesting one film release on October 10 while compensating the Bengal distributor of the film that avoided the clash with Rs. 25 lakhs. However, Bharat Shah declined the offer.

 

 

 

This wasn't the first time David Dhawan found himself in such a situation. On December 29, 1989, Aag Ka Gola clashed with Jurrat, marking Dhawan's earlier encounter with a double-release scenario. Interestingly, while Deewana Mastana and Mr & Mrs Khiladi emerged as hits, Aag Ka Gola and Jurrat faltered at the box office. Interestingly, the same day witnessed the release of the iconic blockbuster Maine Pyar Kiya, directed by Sooraj Barjatya.

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 19:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nagaland Dear State Lottery Sambad MONDAY Result OUT - Check Winners

    Info13 minutes ago

  2. Adani Green Energy operanalises 1,000 MW solar energy at Gujarat

    Business News17 minutes ago

  3. Mahindra & Mahindra targeting sales of 8 lakh utility vehicles in FY24

    Business News25 minutes ago

  4. CAA: Govt Launches Web Portal to Apply For Citizenship

    India News27 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah Reach BJP HQ, CEC Meet Underway

    Lok Sabha Elections28 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo