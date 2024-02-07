Advertisement

Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of the film Fighter. The aerial action is headlined by the actress along with Hrithik Roshan and is helmed by Siddharth Anand. The actress, however, had been missing from all pre-release events of the film which gave rise to rumours of a tiff between her and the director. Deepika has put all rumours to rest by finally joining the team for promotions.

Deepika Padukone poses with Fighter team ahead of release

Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and director Siddharth Anand came together to promote their upcoming film ahead of release on January 25. Videos and photos of Deepika with the team are doing rounds on social media. In a video shared by paparazzi, the Piku actress could be seen dressed in a white knit sweater paired with flared jeans. She accessorised the look with a statement necklace.

This is the first time the actress has attended any pre-release event of the film. Previously, she was expected to attend the trailer launch on January 15, which she skipped as she was not in the pink of her health. Though the actress has made a sporadic appearance at the events surrounding the movie, she has been actively posting promotional content on her social media.

Siddharth Anand breaks silence on Deepika Padukone’s absence from Fighter promotions

Deepika’s absence from Fighter promotions raised eyebrows and started discussion of the actress being not on good terms with director Siddharth Anand, with whom she collaborated earlier on Pathaan as well. However, in a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, the director cleared the air on the same. He opined that since Deepika and Hrithik Roshan will share screen space for the first time in Fighter, the team wanted the audience to first see the pair on the big screen.

Deepika poses with Fighter team at promotions | Image: Varinder Chawla

The filmmaker said, “This is a promotional strategy that we have taken. You will start seeing Deepika from tomorrow everywhere. People put a lot of conjectures into things. Deepika was supposed to come for the trailer launch, but she was under the weather. And now she is going to be everywhere; our strategy is such." Siddharth Anand further said, "Deepika and Hrithik’s pair is one of the major highlights. And it’s a huge excitement for me as a filmmaker to see both of them (together). So, I can imagine that even the audience is waiting for (her). You will start seeing them closer to the release. Also, we didn’t want too much of Hrithik and Deepika before the release. We wanted people to enjoy them on the big screen. We didn’t want that saturation."