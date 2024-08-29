Published 16:28 IST, August 29th 2024
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh To Welcome Newborn Into ₹119 Crore Bungalow As It Nears Completion
Ranveer Singh purchased a sea-facing quadruplex in suburban Bandra for ₹119 crore in 2022, now seemingly ready before the arrival of their baby.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's bandra house | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:28 IST, August 29th 2024