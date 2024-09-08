sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Manipur Attacks | #JusticeforAbhaya | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Sunita Williams |

Published 23:54 IST, September 8th 2024

Deepika-Ranveer Welcome Baby Girl: AI Photos Of Couple With Their Daughter Flood Internet

Deepika-Ranveer Welcome Daughter: The couple embraced parenthood for the first time, and announced the news of the arrival of their baby girl on September 8.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their baby girl on September 8
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their baby girl on September 8 | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

18:29 IST, September 8th 2024