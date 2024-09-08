Published 23:54 IST, September 8th 2024
Deepika-Ranveer Welcome Baby Girl: AI Photos Of Couple With Their Daughter Flood Internet
Deepika-Ranveer Welcome Daughter: The couple embraced parenthood for the first time, and announced the news of the arrival of their baby girl on September 8.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their baby girl on September 8 | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
18:29 IST, September 8th 2024