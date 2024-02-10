Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 23:14 IST

Dharmendra Undergoes Name Change, To Be Credited With New Name 64 Years After Film Debut

Dharmendra has officially undergone a name change. This comes 64 years after the veteran actor made his debut in front of the camera.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Dharmendra
Dharmendra | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dharmendra has officially changed his name. The major alteration will now be reflected in how the veteran actor is credited in his films. It is worth noting that the change in question comes 64 years after Dharmendra marked his acting debut.

Dharmendra undergoes a name change


The 88-year old Dharmendra has undergone a name change. For the unversed, the actor was born on December 8, 1935 as Dharam Singh Deol. However, since his entry in films, dated 1960, the actor, by his own volition has been credited as Dharmendra, the wildly popular hypocorism of his original name.

Advertisement


The actor, for undisclosed reasons, has now decided to retain his middle name and last name as part of his full credentials. Dharmendra's changed name now reads Dharmendra Singh Deol. The actor will also be credited with this updated version of his name in all of his future acting projects.

Dharmendra's latest film credits him with his changed name


For the unversed, Dharmendra featured in a supporting role in the recently released Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya which hit theatres on February 9. The veteran actor essayed the role of Shahid Kapoor's (who plays lead Aryan Agnihotri) grandfather in the film which featured Kriti Sanon in the role of a super intelligent female robot automation - dubbed as Sifra. Dharmendra has been credited as Dharmendra Singh Deol, his changed name. It is worth noting that while Dharmendra for all of his career to date, up until now, had kept aside his family name, his sons - Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have made their family name an integral part of their on-screen persona.

Advertisement

While Dharmendra's credits in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya officially confirms the news, the actor is yet to make any adjacent change on his social media handles. 

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 23:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

9 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

9 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

10 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

10 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

10 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

12 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

13 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

13 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

13 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

14 hours ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

17 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

17 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

18 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

18 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

18 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WWE SmackDown Results: Explosive action unfolds in Charlotte

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  2. How much Rishi Sunak paid in tax?

    Economy News28 minutes ago

  3. 41-Year-Old Indian-Origin Techie Dies After Being Assaulted on US Street

    World30 minutes ago

  4. Haldwani Violence: 7 Magistrates Deployed, Area Divided in 5 Super Zones

    India News32 minutes ago

  5. Eagle Box Office: Ravi Teja’s Film Fails To Impress On Opening Day

    Entertainment32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement