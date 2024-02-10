Updated February 9th, 2024 at 23:14 IST
Dharmendra Undergoes Name Change, To Be Credited With New Name 64 Years After Film Debut
Dharmendra has officially undergone a name change. This comes 64 years after the veteran actor made his debut in front of the camera.
Dharmendra has officially changed his name. The major alteration will now be reflected in how the veteran actor is credited in his films. It is worth noting that the change in question comes 64 years after Dharmendra marked his acting debut.
Dharmendra undergoes a name change
The 88-year old Dharmendra has undergone a name change. For the unversed, the actor was born on December 8, 1935 as Dharam Singh Deol. However, since his entry in films, dated 1960, the actor, by his own volition has been credited as Dharmendra, the wildly popular hypocorism of his original name.
The actor, for undisclosed reasons, has now decided to retain his middle name and last name as part of his full credentials. Dharmendra's changed name now reads Dharmendra Singh Deol. The actor will also be credited with this updated version of his name in all of his future acting projects.
Dharmendra's latest film credits him with his changed name
For the unversed, Dharmendra featured in a supporting role in the recently released Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya which hit theatres on February 9. The veteran actor essayed the role of Shahid Kapoor's (who plays lead Aryan Agnihotri) grandfather in the film which featured Kriti Sanon in the role of a super intelligent female robot automation - dubbed as Sifra. Dharmendra has been credited as Dharmendra Singh Deol, his changed name. It is worth noting that while Dharmendra for all of his career to date, up until now, had kept aside his family name, his sons - Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have made their family name an integral part of their on-screen persona.
While Dharmendra's credits in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya officially confirms the news, the actor is yet to make any adjacent change on his social media handles.
Published February 9th, 2024 at 23:14 IST
