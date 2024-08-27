Published 23:14 IST, August 27th 2024
Dhoom Turns 20: Sleek Superbikes In Movie That Made John Abraham-Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Iconic
YRF's Dhoom completed its 20 years on August 27. Let's recall iconic superbikes from Sanjay Gadhvi's action film with John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Dhoom turns 20, let recall superbikes | Image: X/buzzfeed
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:57 IST, August 27th 2024