Updated February 15th, 2024 at 14:21 IST

Did Kriti Sanon Just Confirm A Sequel To Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya?

Teri Baatein Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon released in theatres on February 9. Now, Kriti opened up about the sequel to the film.

Republic Entertainment Desk
TBMAUJ
TBMAUJ | Image:YouTube
  • 2 min read
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon released in theatres on February 9. TBMAUJ is a romantic comedy film which revolves around the life of Shahid's character who falls in love with a robot Sifra aka Kriti Sanon. The film has been receiving mixed response at the box office. However, Kriti Sanon recently teased that TBMAUJ might have a sequel.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya poster | Image: X

 

Kriti Sanon seemingly confirms sequel to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Kriti Sanon conducted an #AskKriti session on her social media handle and interacted with her fans. During the session, a fan asked Kriti, "When can we expect part 2 #TBMAUJ  #AskKriti ❤️😌." Responding to the question, Kriti Sanon wrote, "With All the love pouring in, I’m sure Amit &Aradhana (writers& directors)  are compelled to write Part2 soooonnnn! 😍❤️." Soon after Kriti Sanon made the remark, fan's began to expect a sequel to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor.

Kriti Sanon's post | Image: X

 

Kriti Sanon expresses gratitude to her fans fotr watching TBMAUJ

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon has been doing a decent business in theatres. While the numbers of TBMAUJ were declining in theatres, Valentine's Day gave the film a boost. Following the film's release, Kriti Sanon took to her social media handle to thank her fans. She wrote, "Overwhelmed with soooo much love pouring in for #TBMAUJ and for Sifra!! 🥹 Was probably my trickiest role so far.. ❤️🥹 and the maximum comedy I’ve attempted! Its so fulfilling to see people love Sifra so much and notice every little nuance."

A still from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya | Image: X

 

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer film will stream on Amazon Prime Video after completing its theatrical run in theatres. 

Published February 15th, 2024 at 14:15 IST

