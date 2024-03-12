×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 22:07 IST

Did You Know Shaan Was Supposed To Sing The Iconic Song Munni Badnaam Hui? Here's What Went Wrong

Unknown to many, popular singer Shaan was initially supposed to sing the Dabangg track Munni Badnaam Hui. Read to know why this didn't happen.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shaan
Shaan | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bollywood playback singer and versatile artist, Shaan, known for his melodious voice and vibrant persona, recently shared an intriguing anecdote from his professional life. In a recent interview, the multi-talented musician recalled a missed opportunity that could have seen him lend his voice to one of Bollywood's iconic songs.

With a career filled with over 3000 songs and numerous awards, Shaan's journey in the music industry spans decades and showcases his versatility as a playback singer, performer, music composer, actor, and beloved TV host. However, amidst all of this, Shaan disclosed that he was once approached to sing the chartbuster Munni Badnaam Hui from the 2010 film Dabangg.

Advertisement

 

 

Why didn’t Shaan sing Munni Badnaam Hui?

Reflecting on whether he regretted missing out on a song that later became a sensation, Shaan humorously told Pinkvilla, "If you have missed out on a song you will never know." He then elaborated on the sequence of events, revealing that he had initially recorded a version of the song before travelling to the US.

Advertisement

However, fate had other plans as Shaan found himself abroad when musician Lalit Pandit reached out to him regarding some alterations in the song. Ultimately, the track gained immense popularity with Mamta Sharma's rendition, while Aishwarya Nigam filled the void left by Shaan's absence.

 

 

He detailed the incident and shared, “The song is more popular for Mamta Sharma (Munni Badnaam Hui). But some words were changed in that and by the time I got a call from Lalit Ji (musician Lalit Pandit) I was in the US. But I am glad. So, they went on with Aishwarya Nigam. He had sung the scratch part that I was supposed to sing but that stayed in the song. So, like these there are some songs.”

Advertisement

Despite this missed opportunity, Shaan expressed contentment and said that he doesn’t have any regrets and he is happy with whatever opportunities he received.

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 22:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

7 hours ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

7 hours ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

7 hours ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

7 hours ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

7 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

7 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

8 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

11 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

11 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

13 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

a day ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

a day ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

a day ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. When Murder Mubarak Director Homi Adajania Was Left Stumped

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  2. Outpace Consulting Unveils Precise Recruitment Services

    Initiatives10 minutes ago

  3. Rajasthan: Senior Citizens Can Now Avail 50% Discount in State-Run Buses

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. Reddy, Badanayak guide India to big win over Sri Lanka in Blind Cricket

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  5. Not Prithviraj But THESE Actors Were Approached For Aadujeevitham

    Entertainment12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo