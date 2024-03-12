Advertisement

Bollywood playback singer and versatile artist, Shaan, known for his melodious voice and vibrant persona, recently shared an intriguing anecdote from his professional life. In a recent interview, the multi-talented musician recalled a missed opportunity that could have seen him lend his voice to one of Bollywood's iconic songs.

With a career filled with over 3000 songs and numerous awards, Shaan's journey in the music industry spans decades and showcases his versatility as a playback singer, performer, music composer, actor, and beloved TV host. However, amidst all of this, Shaan disclosed that he was once approached to sing the chartbuster Munni Badnaam Hui from the 2010 film Dabangg.

Why didn’t Shaan sing Munni Badnaam Hui?

Reflecting on whether he regretted missing out on a song that later became a sensation, Shaan humorously told Pinkvilla, "If you have missed out on a song you will never know." He then elaborated on the sequence of events, revealing that he had initially recorded a version of the song before travelling to the US.

However, fate had other plans as Shaan found himself abroad when musician Lalit Pandit reached out to him regarding some alterations in the song. Ultimately, the track gained immense popularity with Mamta Sharma's rendition, while Aishwarya Nigam filled the void left by Shaan's absence.

He detailed the incident and shared, “The song is more popular for Mamta Sharma (Munni Badnaam Hui). But some words were changed in that and by the time I got a call from Lalit Ji (musician Lalit Pandit) I was in the US. But I am glad. So, they went on with Aishwarya Nigam. He had sung the scratch part that I was supposed to sing but that stayed in the song. So, like these there are some songs.”

Despite this missed opportunity, Shaan expressed contentment and said that he doesn’t have any regrets and he is happy with whatever opportunities he received.