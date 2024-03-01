English
Updated February 29th, 2024 at 23:47 IST

Diljit Dosanjh Reveals He Had Doubts About Hindi Version Of Amar Singh Chamkila - Here's Why

Diljit Dosanjh said before Imtiaz Ali approached him for Amar Singh Chamkila, he had already been part of a Punjabi film that revolved around Chamkila.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Imtiaz Ali with Diljit Dosanjh
Imtiaz Ali with Diljit Dosanjh | Image:IMDb
  • 2 min read
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh on Thursday said he was initially skeptical about being part of Imtiaz Ali’s Hindi film Amar Singh Chamkila as he felt the director wouldn't be able to do justice to the life story of the late revolutionary Punjabi singer.

Diljit Dosanjh expresses his apprehensions about Amar Singh Chamkila

In the Netflix film, Dosanjh plays the title role with Parineeti Chopra starring as Amarjot. Dosanjh said before Ali approached him for the movie, he had already been part of a Punjabi film titled Jodi, which revolved around the life story of Chamkila and Amarjot.

Diljit Dosanjh in Amar Singh Chamkila

 

The actor said the movie unfortunately couldn't see the light of the day due to the coronavirus pandemic. “When I got to know that in Bollywood (Hindi), there's a film being made on Chamkila, I wondered what (kind) of film they would make.

“When I got a call from Imtiaz sir, I thought he would sue us as he has the rights (to Chamkila's story) and we didn't have it. But he said, 'I want to cast you for the film'. I said, 'We already have the story. If you still think that you want to make a film with me, we will see',” Dosanjh said at the Next on Netflix event. 

However, Dosanjh’s perception changed after he heard the script of Ali's movie and was amazed by the director's attention to detail. 

What do we know about Amar Singh Chamkila?

Amar Singh Chamkila is set to premiere on April 12 on Netflix. It is produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films.

The upcoming drama will narrate the untold true story of Amar Singh Chamkila, who is referred to as the ‘Elvis Presley of Punjab’. Regarded as one of the best live-stage performers to have come from Punjab, Chamkila and his wife, singing partner Amarjot were killed in 1988.

(with inputs from PTI)

Published February 29th, 2024 at 23:47 IST

