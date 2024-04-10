×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 19:50 IST

Director Sanjay Gupta Takes A Dig At Advance Ticket Sales Ahead Of BMCM, Maidaan Release

Sanjay Gupta took to his X handle on Wednesday and expressed his disappointment about the film industry's obsession with box office numbers.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sanjay Gupta
Sanjay Gupta | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta recently shared his point of view on an area of the film industry that is frequently overlooked: the concern with box office numbers. While these numbers are frequently used to assess a film's success, Gupta stated how this fixation can obscure the genuine spirit of filmmaking. The Kaabil director’s comment came a day before the release of two big Bollywood films, Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan. 

Sanjay Gupta shares a cryptic note about early ticket sales

The director took to his X handle and expressed his disappointment about the film industry's obsession with box office numbers. Gupta wrote, “First they started with Box Office figures declaring films as hits or flops. The producers supported this and created the monster. Now this monster obsesses with advance booking numbers.  And none of this does anything good for the movies. Please stop this madness!!!” 

 

The discussion about the box office collections is in the spotlight as the two major Bollywood films have been at the forefront of the numbers debate since the beginning of the week. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan began accepting advance bookings earlier this week, and fans have been keeping a close eye on both to assess demand.

Advertisement

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan-Maidaan’s advance booking 

While Maidaan opened with a decent start it still trailed behind Akshay-Tiger starrer action thriller. The advance booking opened on April 5, and within just five hours, over 12,000 tickets were already booked by eager moviegoers for BMCM. 

Advertisement

 

Ajay Devgn’s film, on the other hand, sold 5,946 tickets on the first day of release. The movie minted ₹13.79 lakh in advanced booking. While the film failed to beat the collection of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, it did show positive growth at the box office. 

Advertisement

Both the films were supposed to release on April 10, now with Eid dated shifted to April 11, they have adopted a similar strategy of paid previews. It will start from 6 PM onwards, followed by an official theatrical release of BMCM and Maidaan across the world on April 11.

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 19:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BMRCL staff asked man to come to metro station with clean clothes.

Bengaluru Metro

a few seconds ago
Petrol prices

US retail inflation rises

2 minutes ago
Manchester United CL qualification hopes

UTD CL qualifying chances

7 minutes ago
Jayalalithaa

Jayalalithaa DMK

8 minutes ago
Canadian Accessories Brand Dbrand Faces Backlash for Offensive Response to Customer Complaint

Canadian Brand Dbrand

11 minutes ago
Wall Street

Wall Street falls

12 minutes ago
European shares fall

European stocks fall

13 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

15 minutes ago
United Kingdom

UK agency warns

15 minutes ago
Sanjay Gupta

Sanjay On BO Numbers

17 minutes ago
Bachelors Society: Bridging Humour and Housing Advocacy

Bachelors Society

18 minutes ago
RR vs GT

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Live

23 minutes ago
rohit sharma hardik pandya and akash ambani

Rayudu on Rohit Sharma

27 minutes ago
The plan for the peace conference has been laid out by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in coordination with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

Swiss Ukraine Conference

29 minutes ago
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving

Luka praises Kyrie

34 minutes ago
IRCTC

IRCTC tax demand notice

39 minutes ago
Ramdev

Ramdev's apology rejected

an hour ago
NIIF

NIIF invests in Ibus

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Digvijaya Singh Will Be Sent to Pakistan': BJP MLA Triggers Row

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  2. Sylvester Accused Of 'Verbal Harassment' By Extras On Tulsa King Set

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  3. RJD List: Lalu's Family, Bahubalis, Gangster's Wife | Key Faces

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  4. Last date today to apply for AP POLYCET 2024

    Education12 hours ago

  5. Dinesh Karthik goes ALL OUT out over a former ENG skipper

    Sports 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo