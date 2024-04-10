Advertisement

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta recently shared his point of view on an area of the film industry that is frequently overlooked: the concern with box office numbers. While these numbers are frequently used to assess a film's success, Gupta stated how this fixation can obscure the genuine spirit of filmmaking. The Kaabil director’s comment came a day before the release of two big Bollywood films, Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan.

Sanjay Gupta shares a cryptic note about early ticket sales

The director took to his X handle and expressed his disappointment about the film industry's obsession with box office numbers. Gupta wrote, “First they started with Box Office figures declaring films as hits or flops. The producers supported this and created the monster. Now this monster obsesses with advance booking numbers. And none of this does anything good for the movies. Please stop this madness!!!”

The discussion about the box office collections is in the spotlight as the two major Bollywood films have been at the forefront of the numbers debate since the beginning of the week. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan began accepting advance bookings earlier this week, and fans have been keeping a close eye on both to assess demand.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan-Maidaan’s advance booking

While Maidaan opened with a decent start it still trailed behind Akshay-Tiger starrer action thriller. The advance booking opened on April 5, and within just five hours, over 12,000 tickets were already booked by eager moviegoers for BMCM.

Ajay Devgn’s film, on the other hand, sold 5,946 tickets on the first day of release. The movie minted ₹13.79 lakh in advanced booking. While the film failed to beat the collection of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, it did show positive growth at the box office.

Both the films were supposed to release on April 10, now with Eid dated shifted to April 11, they have adopted a similar strategy of paid previews. It will start from 6 PM onwards, followed by an official theatrical release of BMCM and Maidaan across the world on April 11.