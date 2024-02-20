Advertisement

Farhan Akhtar has finally introduced the leading lady of Don 3. The director-actor recently took to his social media handle to introduce Kiara Advani as the female lead opposite Ranveer Singh in the Don universe. The announcement of the casting of Kiara Advani as female lead in Don 3 has added to the excitement surrounding the film.

Kiara Advani joins Don 3 with Ranveer Singh

Since it was announced that Don 3 would be made, fans have been eagerly awaiting the day when the creators would announce the release date or at least provide a glimpse of the project. Don 3 became a topic of discussion after it was announced that Ranveer Singh, not Shah Rukh Khan, would star in the third installment of this franchise. The Don universe further made headlines after the makers hinted at a big announcement. The announcement was made by Farhan Akhtar as he shared a video on his social media handle.

The video opened with the text "Welcoming Kiara Advani To The Don Universe. A New Era Begins."

While Kiara Advani has joined the star cast of Don 3 with Ranveer Singh, fans are excited to see the chemistry between the two actors on screen. Meanwhile, filming of Don 3 will begin in August with Kiara Advani and Ranveer Singh. The film on the other hand will release in 2025.

