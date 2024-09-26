Published 10:58 IST, September 26th 2024
Don 3: New Dad Ranveer Singh Bulks Up For Farhan Akhtar's Directorial, Drops Photo
Ranveer Singh-Don 3: The new father took to his Instagram account to share a bulked photo of himself from a gym as he begins prep for the Farhan Akhtar film.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranveer Singh preps for Don 3 | Image: Ranveer Singh/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:58 IST, September 26th 2024