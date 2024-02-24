Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 20:34 IST

DYK These Films Of Shahid Kapoor Could Never Reach His Audience? Here's Why

Before Shahid signed Ishq Vishk, the actor was supposed to debut with Bobby Khan's directorial Kahin To Milegi, starring newcomers opposite him.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor | Image:Shahid Kapoor/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Shahid Kapoor is one of the leading actors in Hindi cinema. The actor, who made his debut in 2003 with Ishq Vishk, has given many blockbuster hit films to the industry. However, not many know that the actor had his share of struggles despite being the son of Pankaj Kapoor. Speaking of which, during his initial days of career, around seven movies of Shahid got shelved, some after the announcement, while some after being shot. Interestingly, some of the shelved movies were with big actors such as Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

When Shahid Kapoor was supposed to make debut with Kahin To Milegi

Before Shahid signed Ishq Vishk, the actor was supposed to make his acting debut with Bobby Khan's directorial Kahin To Milegi. Starring newcomers opposite him, the film was shot widely in South Africa. However, in 2003, the film was shelved for a reason better known to the makers.

(A file photo of Shahid | Image: Instagram)
With Isha Vishk becoming the sleeper hit, the actor signed several films that were slated to release in 2004, but out of five only two films released, becoming the biggest failures of his career.

DYK Manish Malhotra was supposed to make a directorial debut with Shahid Kapoor starrer in 2004

That year, the actor had two releases - Fida (starring Fardeen Khan and Kareena Kapoor) and Dil Maange More (starring Ayesha Takia, Tulip Joshi and Soha Ali Khan). Apart from them, there were three more releases, but they all shelved for reasons better known to him.

One of the films was helmed by Prem Soni, co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. The story was by Honey Irani. It was followed by another film, which would have marked the directorial debut of ace designer Manish Malhotra. The film starred Shahid and Kareena and was produced by Suneel Darshan. Continuing the shelved strike of 2024 was Sunil Shetty's Popcorn Entertainment's shelved film, co-starring Ajay Devgn. The film was supposed to be helmed by Priyadarshan.

(A photo of Shahid with Kareena | Image: Instagram)
The streak of shelved films broke with Deewane Huye Paagal, starring Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar. The romantic action comedy-drama helmed by Vikram Bhatt became a cult classic over the years and he went on to give some memorable films such as Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, Chup Chup Ke, Vivah and Jab We Met.

When Shahid Kapoor was supposed to share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan

By 2007, the actor had proven his mettle in the industry with his acting prowess. However, this didn't save him from another shelved project, which he signed with director Ramesh Sippy.

(A photo of Shahid with Amitabh Bachchan | Image: Instagram)
Following this, in 2008, the actor had a golden opportunity to star alongside superstar Amitabh Bachchan in Ravi Chopra's directorial Pocket Maar. However, after the announcement, the makers shelved the film, taking away the one opportunity from him. Since then, the actor hasn't got any chance to share screen space with Big B.

 

 

Published February 24th, 2024 at 20:34 IST

