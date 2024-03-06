Advertisement

Although the Indian media sector is making progress toward gender parity, there is still work to be done in terms of women holding prominent roles in the field. A panel discussion recently took place at the Mumbai's Frames conference, hosted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry. It was attended by filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor and actress Richa Chadha, where they weighed in on their opinion on the matter.

Feminism is almost a taboo, says Ektaa Kapoor

As per Variety, discussing the difficulties of making women-centric films these days, Ektaa claimed while there has been progress, it is still a “tough challenge.” Although there was a small period of relief prior during COVID-19, the filmmaker said that since the pandemic, it has once more become “difficult to make films about women.”

She claimed that although movies that celebrate womanhood or feminism are not accepted, "misogynistic," "macho" films are easier to get off the ground. “The word ‘feminism’ is almost a taboo now.”

Richa Chadha on obstacles around making movies about women

Richa echoed Ektaa’s opinion and added, “We can sit in these English panels in five-star hotels, but we have to translate that into something actual, what all of us take back from this conversation.”

The actress, who recently turned producer with the Sundance-winning Girls Will Be Girls, gave a real-life example of how in order to break the tradition of all-male Indian gaffer crews, their production hired seasoned male lighting specialists to educate the film's team for personal situations with the female ensemble. The women with training have advanced to important roles in the Indian industry.

FICCI Frames is one of the biggest media and entertainment industry gatherings in Asia. This year’s theme of the event was "RRR: Reflections, Realities and Road Ahead."