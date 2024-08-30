sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Gujarat Rains | MUDA Scam | Paralympics 2024 | Israel-Hamas | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 16:59 IST, August 30th 2024

Emergency: Actor Vishak Nair Gets Death Threats After Confusion Over His Role As Separatist Leader

Emergency: Vishak Nair, who plays the role of Sanjay Gandhi in the movie, took to his social media to talk about receiving death threats for his role.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Vishak Nair plays the role of Sanjay Gandhi in Emergency directed by Kangana Ranaut
Vishak Nair plays the role of Sanjay Gandhi in Emergency directed by Kangana Ranaut | Image: Vishak Nair/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

16:59 IST, August 30th 2024