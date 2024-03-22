×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 19:16 IST

Erica Fernandes On Nepotism Stopping Her From Making Bollywood Debut: It’s About Star Kids Now

Erica Fernandes has maintained a distance from the Hindi film industry. She recently revealed that nepotism drove her away from making her Bollywood debut.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Erica Fernandes
Erica Fernandes | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Erica Fernandes, last seen in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3, has now come out with a new web show Love Adhura, co-starring Karan Kundrra. While the actress has been busy with work, she has maintained a distance from the Hindi film industry. In a recent interview, Erica said that nepotism drove her away from making her Bollywood debut.

Erica Fernandes on her Bollywood debut

As several television actors like Mrunal Thakur and Vikrant Massey have successfully transitioned from TV to films, in a recent conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Erica was also asked about her potential aspirations of entering the film industry. The actress cited nepotism as one of the reasons for not making her Bollywood debut. 

Erica Fernandes

 

The actress said, “Bollywood is more about star kids right now and less about other people. So, I don’t want to go in that direction because there have been one or two times where it has happened. And I don’t want to be disappointed. So I am staying away from it. Because you got to the last point where they are like yeah this is going to be it and then you are replaced by somebody who is a star kid. So it is not done.“

Erica Fernandes on television comeback

Same as her Bollywood debut, Erica is also not interested in making a television comeback anytime soon. The actress, known for her stint in shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, believs that people are moving away from television in favour of OTT content. 

Erica Fernandes


Additionally, being a part of a TV show constraints the actor’s personal life. “Once we move into the TV zone our lives are kind of put to a standstill because you have to only give them there. You cannot have a personal life. You don't have anything you can do other than just being on set. It's always in a repeat mode there for countless number of days,” said Erica. 

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 19:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

bjp vs ldf

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

a minute ago
Navjot Sidhu and MS Dhoni

Sidhu hails Dhoni

2 minutes ago
coal

Declining Coal imports

7 minutes ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

Arvind Kejriwal

7 minutes ago
UN

Gaza Ceasefire Vetoed

9 minutes ago
Bihar Board Class 12th results to be declared on March 23

Bihar Board 12th Results

9 minutes ago
UNGA Resolution on AI

UNGA Resolution on AI

15 minutes ago
Indian economy

FinMin economic outlook

18 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live

18 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Holi shopping spree

20 minutes ago
Carnivals Across The Globe That Will Give You The Holi Feels

Festivals Similar To Holi

22 minutes ago
Accident In Himachal Mandi Kills 3

Accident In Himachal

22 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal in Jail

Kingpin

22 minutes ago
Hand shake

Scrapped deal

24 minutes ago
Kalki 2898 AD Teaser

Kalki 2898 AD Update

32 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's fielding

35 minutes ago
Campus hiring of women in India rose by 5 percentage points in 2022–23

Campus hiring of women

37 minutes ago
Representative

Retail recovery signals

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE: Hearing Begins, ED Seeks 10-Day Custody

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Bihar inter students protest discontinuation of +2 classes in collges

    Education7 hours ago

  3. BREAKING: BJP Releases Fourth List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  4. UP Madrasa Board Unconstitutional: Allahabad HC

    Education9 hours ago

  5. Delhi HC Admits CBI Plea Against Acquittal Of A Raja, Others in 2G Scam

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo