Erica Fernandes, last seen in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3, has now come out with a new web show Love Adhura, co-starring Karan Kundrra. While the actress has been busy with work, she has maintained a distance from the Hindi film industry. In a recent interview, Erica said that nepotism drove her away from making her Bollywood debut.

As several television actors like Mrunal Thakur and Vikrant Massey have successfully transitioned from TV to films, in a recent conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Erica was also asked about her potential aspirations of entering the film industry. The actress cited nepotism as one of the reasons for not making her Bollywood debut.

The actress said, “Bollywood is more about star kids right now and less about other people. So, I don’t want to go in that direction because there have been one or two times where it has happened. And I don’t want to be disappointed. So I am staying away from it. Because you got to the last point where they are like yeah this is going to be it and then you are replaced by somebody who is a star kid. So it is not done.“

Same as her Bollywood debut, Erica is also not interested in making a television comeback anytime soon. The actress, known for her stint in shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, believs that people are moving away from television in favour of OTT content.

Additionally, being a part of a TV show constraints the actor’s personal life. “Once we move into the TV zone our lives are kind of put to a standstill because you have to only give them there. You cannot have a personal life. You don't have anything you can do other than just being on set. It's always in a repeat mode there for countless number of days,” said Erica.