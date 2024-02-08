Advertisement

Though Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are both officially single, the many recent public appearances the two have made together have stoked rumours of a potential reconciliation between them. The latest in this regard was the duo attending Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception. Accompanying them was Sushmita's elder daughter Renee.

Sushmita Sen and Rohmal Shawl attend Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's reception



Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Mumbai wedding reception was a star-studded affair. Among the long list of attendees was Sushmita Sen. The former Miss Universe was accompanied by former partner Rohman Shawl. Also present, was Sushmita's elder daughter Renee. The trio arrived at the event together, also posing for pictures.

Sushmita was dressed in a fitted black drape complete with glove-styled sleeves and a trailing ruffled pallu. Rohman Shawl appeared to be twinning with Sushmita in an all-black traditional ensemble. Renee appeared to be mirroring her mother's aesthetic in a white satin saree with similar ruffle details. For the unversed, Sushmita and Rohman were officially romantically involved between 2018 to 2021 - Sushmita announced her split from Rohman in an official Instagram post in 2021.

Sushmita Sen wishes Rohman Shawl on his birthday



On the occasion of Rohman Shawl's birthday, which the actor celebrated earlier this month, Sushmita took to her Instagram handle to share a cozy picture of the two coupled with a warm birthday wish. The two also appeared to be twinning in the same photo. The caption to the post read, "Happyyyyyy Birthday Babushhhhhh @rohmanshawl A toast to your happiness always!!!🥂 Abundance of love & Duas!!! Mmuuuaaah!!!! #duggadugga #birthdayboy"

Earlier last year, during Diwali, Sushmita had shared what appeared to be a family photo of sorts featuring herself, Rohman and Renee - younger daughter Alisah was featured in the snap via a set of her photos on Sushmita's phone. The photo, which at the time had furthered existing speculations about Sushmita's relationship status with Rohman, carried the caption, "Happy Diwali to you & all your loved ones!!! Wishing you health, wealth, prosperity, happiness & love!!! Love you guys!!! #duggadugga I missed you shona @_alisah_09 you complete the picture!!!"