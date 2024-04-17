Advertisement

Recently, a video of Aamir Khan promoting a particular political party went viral on social media. However, the video in question is said to be fake and altered by using AI and deepfake technology. Now, the actor's team has taken a stand against the fake political advertisement ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Aamir Khan's team stands against fake political ad video

On Tuesday, April 16, Aamir Khan's representative shared a statement. It read, "We want to clarify that Mr. Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career."

"He has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections. We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party."

It further read, "He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue."

An FIR has been filed

The team in its statement further informed that the actor has reported the matter to the concerned authorities and has also filed an FIR.

"He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police. Mr. Khan would like to urge all Indians to come out and vote and be an active part of our electoral process," the statement concluded.